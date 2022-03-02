IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Meet Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, wife of President Zelenskyy

02:20

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska is now emerging on the world stage as a voice of hope and resilience for the people of Ukraine. “I have no panic or tears in me. I will be calm and confident,” she wrote on social media. Since her husband President Zelenskyy has entered office, Zelenska has focused her work on several key issues, including women’s rights. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports for TODAY from Poland.March 2, 2022

