Meet the young underdogs of the US men’s hockey team at 2022 Winter Olympics
02:47
The U.S. men’s hockey team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has the youngest roster the team has seen in almost two decades. This group of underdogs, who were brought in after many athletes had to pull out due to testing positive for COVID-19, is hoping to bring back a surprise medal from the Olympic Games. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Feb. 10, 2022
