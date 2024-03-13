Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Check out these last-minute spring break destinations03:40
Now Playing
Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement05:21
UP NEXT
How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art04:11
Mike Tirico announces hosts of 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony01:13
Frontier Airlines introduces upgrade program that blocks middle seat00:40
Home near Pittsburgh explodes, killing husband, 89, and wife, 8700:34
Keith Morrison opens up about stepson Matthew Perry’s death06:42
See how this 15-month-old reacts to trying Pepsi for the first time01:00
See an exclusive first look at Chick-fil-A's grab-and-go restaurant03:02
Questions and concern grow after Kate Middleton's edited photo03:11
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $792 million after no winners00:41
Putin warns he’s ready to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia00:37
Author Mitch Albom rescued from Haiti amid gang violence02:25
Biden and Trump clinch party nominations, setting up rematch02:17
TikTok launches lobbying effort encouraging users to help stop ban06:42
How author Lyz Lenz is reframing the conversation around divorce06:04
Oddli founders share how they combine design with sustainability03:52
Watch: Airman surprises his wife at her Air Force graduation00:39
Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds02:37
Airbnb to ban indoor cameras after customer privacy concerns00:30
Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement05:21
Reporting for TODAY, Maria Shriver attended a women's health event where she met three industry disrupters who are behind innovations fueling the "FemTech" movement.March 13, 2024
Check out these last-minute spring break destinations03:40
Now Playing
Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement05:21
UP NEXT
How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art04:11
Mike Tirico announces hosts of 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony01:13
Frontier Airlines introduces upgrade program that blocks middle seat00:40
Home near Pittsburgh explodes, killing husband, 89, and wife, 8700:34
Keith Morrison opens up about stepson Matthew Perry’s death06:42
See how this 15-month-old reacts to trying Pepsi for the first time01:00
See an exclusive first look at Chick-fil-A's grab-and-go restaurant03:02
Questions and concern grow after Kate Middleton's edited photo03:11
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $792 million after no winners00:41
Putin warns he’s ready to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia00:37
Author Mitch Albom rescued from Haiti amid gang violence02:25
Biden and Trump clinch party nominations, setting up rematch02:17
TikTok launches lobbying effort encouraging users to help stop ban06:42
How author Lyz Lenz is reframing the conversation around divorce06:04
Oddli founders share how they combine design with sustainability03:52
Watch: Airman surprises his wife at her Air Force graduation00:39
Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds02:37
Airbnb to ban indoor cameras after customer privacy concerns00:30