Meet the women behind NASA’s Artemis Mission to the moon
04:40
In honor of International Women’s Day, TODAY shines a light on Laura Poliah, Sharon Cobb, Stephanie Wilson and Charlie Blackwell Thompson, four women who are helping lead NASA’s effort to put people back on the moon with the Artemis Mission. “There have always been strong women that have inspired me as I've gone through my career, but it’s wonderful to see how many more there are today than when I started at NASA,” Cobb says.March 8, 2022
