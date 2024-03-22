Meet the woman found love through organ donor's brother
Jennifer Skaggs, who was born with a rare condition called situs inversus where her organs are positioned on the opposite side of her body, underwent a double-lung transplant in 2019 — and found love when she met her donor's family.March 22, 2024
