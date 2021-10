Known as the “tiny mom” due to her not-tiny-at-all twin babies, Alexis LaRue has become one of the internet’s latest stars, with one of her videos drawing more than 48 million views on TikTok alone. Joining TODAY along with babies Camila and Elena, she acknowledges that camera angles accentuate the babies’ size, but adds: “It is true, I am very small and they are big babies!”Oct. 19, 2021