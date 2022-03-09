IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch Now: TODAY's Savannah Guthrie learns to cook with help from celeb chefs on TODAY All Day 

    Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport

    04:29
TODAY

Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport

04:29

Justin Bishop had to relearn how to skateboard after a degenerative eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa claimed his eyesight forever. He shares his incredible journey to adaptive skating as he pushes himself and his sport towards the world’s biggest stage. “I loved skateboarding with all my heart,” Bishop says adding, “I even missed falling.” NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY.March 9, 2022

    Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport

    04:29
Best of TODAY

