Visually impaired skateboarder shares his journey in the sport

Justin Bishop had to relearn how to skateboard after a degenerative eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa claimed his eyesight forever. He shares his incredible journey to adaptive skating as he pushes himself and his sport towards the world’s biggest stage. “I loved skateboarding with all my heart,” Bishop says adding, “I even missed falling.” NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY.March 9, 2022
