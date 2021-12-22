Meet the renowned New Jersey sculptor of celebrities and icons
03:52
Kicking off “Feel Good Fryer,” a new TODAY segment featuring stories that make you smile, NBC News Now anchor Joe Fryer goes inside the New Jersey studio of an acclaimed sculptor who specializes in celebrities such as Lucille Ball and icons like Thomas Jefferson. Now she unveils her latest work: a Frank Sinatra sculpture.Dec. 22, 2021
Meet the renowned New Jersey sculptor of celebrities and icons
03:52
