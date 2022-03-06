Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos
Family photographs serve as small memorials and reminders of the people we love, but occasionally those precious pictures are lost to the ages. Now, special education teacher Kate Kelly is on the hunt for lost photos so she can reunite them with their families. NBC’s Catie Beck reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.March 6, 2022
