Meet the people racing to save war-torn Syria’s history
Syria is considered one of the most violent and dangerous countries in the world amid ongoing conflicts in the region. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Kelly Cobiella meets some of the brave crusaders who are trying to save the antiquities and ancient artifacts that carry country’s history.
Willie and Dylan share the best pranks they’ve ever pulled01:52
Ray Chavez, oldest military survivor of Pearl Harbor, dies at 10601:53
Visit Nonesuch, dubbed the ‘best new restaurant in America’03:20
Meet the people racing to save war-torn Syria’s history03:54
‘The Greatest Showman’ star Hugh Jackman enters political circus in ‘The Front Runner’08:07
Teen and grandma who met accidentally share 3rd Thanksgiving, more Highs and Lows04:32