Meet the mom who won a trip to space on Virgin Galactic flight

Sir Richard Branson helped pave the way for space tourism with his historic flight with Virgin Galactic, then teamed with charity platform Omaze for a sweepstakes offering the chance to win two seats on one of their next space flights. Now the winner, Keisha Schahaff of Antigua, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY live. “My daughter is coming,” she reveals. “I’m really excited about this entire experience.”Nov. 24, 2021