IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Men can be hard to shop for — here are 9 Men’s Health–approved picks

  • Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?

    01:36

  • Meet the mom who built a business on ‘Fancy Sprinkles’

    05:21

  • Ham for the holidays: Cajun brown sugar ham, biscuits in ham gravy

    05:34

  • Mail-order food for the holidays: Sandwiches, sauces and more

    04:30

  • Use homemade ricotta to make the best pasta alla Norma ever

    25:03

  • Superfood Friday: Try Joy Bauer’s corn chowder and spiced chai

    04:39

  • Mary McCartney shares holiday cocktail and snack recipes

    05:13

  • Supply chain issues threaten a chicken tender shortage

    03:21

  • Jocelyn Delk Adams whips up creamy spinach gratin with a crispy breadcrumb topping

    07:52

  • Alejandra Ramos makes a savory red wine-braised brisket for any holiday feast

    09:41

  • Jake Cohen makes classic crispy latkes for a festive Hanukkah feast

    06:34

  • Who invented bagels and lox? Al Roker learns the history of an iconic New York City food | Family Style

    24:45

  • Learn how to make shakshuka, a one-pot meal for the holidays

    04:26

  • Holiday subscription boxes: Flowers, cocktails, cheeses, more

    03:46

  • Al Roker visits an iconic New York spot for bagels and lox

    04:46

  • Make meatless sloppy joes for when you’re ‘Vegan, at Times’

    05:38

  • Food gifts for the holidays: Latte sampler, ice cream sets and more

    05:11

  • How a California school is feeding kids in need and teaching them to eat healthy

    04:35

  • Global maple syrup shortage set to impact US

    02:38

  • Make the ultimate holiday feast with crispy latkes, creamy spinach and braised brisket

    24:41

TODAY

Meet the mom who built a business on ‘Fancy Sprinkles’

05:21

As our series She Made It continues on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin shares the story of Lisa Stelly, a mom who is creating a business called Fancy Sprinkles with generous helpings of candy and color.Dec. 7, 2021

  • Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?

    01:36

  • Meet the mom who built a business on ‘Fancy Sprinkles’

    05:21

  • Ham for the holidays: Cajun brown sugar ham, biscuits in ham gravy

    05:34

  • Mail-order food for the holidays: Sandwiches, sauces and more

    04:30

  • Use homemade ricotta to make the best pasta alla Norma ever

    25:03

  • Superfood Friday: Try Joy Bauer’s corn chowder and spiced chai

    04:39

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All