TODAY

Meet the man behind the ‘Recess Therapy’ web series

06:06

In the new series Fave Follows, Hoda and Jenna spotlight people from social media accounts who make us smile, laugh, and inspire us. The first Fave Follow, Julian Shapiro-Barnum, host and creator of the Instagram account and web series, “Recess Therapy,” spreads joy with his interviews with kids around New York City about a number of enlightening topics.Jan. 7, 2022

