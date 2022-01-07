Meet the man behind the ‘Recess Therapy’ web series
In the new series Fave Follows, Hoda and Jenna spotlight people from social media accounts who make us smile, laugh, and inspire us. The first Fave Follow, Julian Shapiro-Barnum, host and creator of the Instagram account and web series, “Recess Therapy,” spreads joy with his interviews with kids around New York City about a number of enlightening topics.Jan. 7, 2022
