IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘She Made It’: Shop and support women-owned businesses with Jill Martin

  • Now Playing

    Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by work

    04:52

  • Betty White challenge helps animal rescue organizations

    00:26

  • Savannah Guthrie gets serenaded by Andrea Bocelli for her 50th birthday

    04:50

  • Nonprofit founder honored for giving back to his community

    03:55

  • Meet the 'fearless' teacher inspiring students to find their voices

    14:03

  • Watch Carson Daly’s daughter Goldie adorably crashes his live segment

    01:40

  • Pre-med student honored after spotting cancerous mole on hockey staffer

    01:13

  • The Boostie Awards are back! Here are the moments that made us smile the most in 2021

    05:44

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 76th anniversary): Dec. 29, 2021

    01:34

  • Watch this baby hear her parents clearly for the first time

    01:06

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Dec. 28, 2021

    01:23

  • Daughter sneaks in during grace to give her family a Christmas surprise

    00:52

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays (and a 102nd): Dec. 27, 2021

    01:19

  • Dwayne Johnson and his daughters surprise his mother for Christmas

    00:51

  • Mother reunites with daughter taken from her at birth

    05:28

  • Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 2021

    05:13

  • Taking a moment to count our blessings: A Harry Smith Essay

    02:09

  • How 1 secret Santa gave a deserving man an apartment makeover

    05:14

  • Carson gave Hoda a pretty brilliant Secret Santa gift

    04:37

TODAY

Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk

03:47

The ladies of the San Diego Senior Women’s Basketball Association are living a life they love by doing what they love - and that means hitting the court. Donna Farizan joined the vibrant women on the court in San Diego to find out all about their team and inspiring story.Jan. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Home activities that can help you from feeling overwhelmed by work

    04:52

  • Betty White challenge helps animal rescue organizations

    00:26

  • Savannah Guthrie gets serenaded by Andrea Bocelli for her 50th birthday

    04:50

  • Nonprofit founder honored for giving back to his community

    03:55

  • Meet the 'fearless' teacher inspiring students to find their voices

    14:03

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All