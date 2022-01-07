Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk
The ladies of the San Diego Senior Women’s Basketball Association are living a life they love by doing what they love - and that means hitting the court. Donna Farizan joined the vibrant women on the court in San Diego to find out all about their team and inspiring story.Jan. 7, 2022
Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk
