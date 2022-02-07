Meet the Hamilton siblings making curling history in Beijing

Wisconsin natives Matt and Rebecca Hamilton are standout siblings for Team USA curling. While they say they are each other’s biggest fans, neither can deny a good old-fashioned sibling rivalry. “When she beats me in curling, I might stay for an extra half an hour and throw a couple extra stones and make sure I don’t lose the next time,” Matt Hamilton says. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares their Olympic journey.Feb. 7, 2022