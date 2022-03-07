Meet the haircare entrepreneur helping women look as confident as they feel

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Meet the haircare entrepreneur helping women look as confident as they feel03:59
UP NEXT
Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try04:22
From pet beds to turtleneck sweaters: Check out these bestsellers03:36
Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood06:32
How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails04:00
Best beauty buys from black-owned businesses03:56
Behind the brands whose products we love04:40
Deals on innovative beauty product to boost your morning routine04:36
Are fanny packs destined for a comeback?03:27
Best drugstore beauty buys under $25: Brow gel, lash extension kit, acne spot covers05:09
Fitness products to keep you motivated: Sweatsuits, sneakers, tech, more04:04
Products to glow from head to toes: Dermaplaning tool, body scrub, and more04:04
See how Beverly Johnson and Miss J. Alexander prep for Fashion Week10:24
Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits are redefining maternity style05:15
Linda Evangelista opens up about procedure she says disfigured her body03:03
Toys to end your child’s boredom during winter months04:02
Stay warm in these winter sport fashions: Puffer coats, knit sweaters and more04:52
How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves04:42
How to wear white in winter with 3 stylish and affordable outfits03:27
She Made It: Live a Life of Love22:51
Meet the haircare entrepreneur helping women look as confident as they feel03:59
As TODAY celebrates Women’s History Month, Donna Farizan meets entrepreneur and Naturalicious founder Gwen Jimmere and learns about the inspiration behind her line of haircare products. March 7, 2022
Now Playing
Meet the haircare entrepreneur helping women look as confident as they feel03:59
UP NEXT
Sweater vests, pearls, bucket hats and other current trends to try04:22
From pet beds to turtleneck sweaters: Check out these bestsellers03:36
Molly Sims talks podcast ‘Lipstick on the Rim,’ beauty secrets, motherhood06:32
How to strengthen your beauty routine with products for skin, hair and nails04:00
Best beauty buys from black-owned businesses03:56