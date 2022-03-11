How these single moms banded together to share costs, raise kids

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones talks with four women, Herrin Hopper, Leandra Nichola, Holly Harper and Jen Jacobs, who amid the pandemic, divorces and loss, found healing and happiness by moving in together. The idea for the "full house" came from trying to find a way to save money and get support as single mothers, and the women have banded together, even helping Leandra open a cafe. They plan to invest in another house in hopes of helping other women.March 11, 2022