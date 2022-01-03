Meet the 'fearless' teacher inspiring students to find their voices
In the new series Live the Life you Love, Yolanda Wyns, chair of music at the Harlem School of the Arts, talks about her second act as a vocal teacher inspiring children to sing. She joins Hoda and Jenna live – and receives a surprise donation!Jan. 3, 2022
