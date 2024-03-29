IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the farmer growing vegetables for her food-desert community
March 29, 2024

Meet the farmer growing vegetables for her food-desert community

04:37

Ivy Walls is planting seeds of change for her community — literally! She opens up about working on her five-acre farm called Ivy Leaf Farms to help provide food for her food-desert community in Texas that had just one grocery store.March 29, 2024

