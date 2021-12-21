Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business
04:31
Share this -
copied
Anastasia Soare is an icon in the beauty industry and a self-made success who built an empire shaping the eyebrows of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. In the latest edition of She Made It on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, lifestyle and commerce contributor spotlights the woman some call the Eyebrow Queen.Dec. 21, 2021
Holiday gifts you can still get in time: Toy sets, velour loungewear, more
05:17
Hoda Kotb explains her hair color mishap: ‘I was like an orange Q-tip!’
01:45
Now Playing
Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business
04:31
UP NEXT
Hot winter accessories: Puffer jackets, faux leather trench, more
04:53
Last-minute holiday party looks: Little black dress and more
04:42
Festive hair tricks to help you stand out at any holiday party