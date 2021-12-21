IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Meet the ‘eyebrow queen’ who built her own successful business

04:31

Anastasia Soare is an icon in the beauty industry and a self-made success who built an empire shaping the eyebrows of some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. In the latest edition of She Made It on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, lifestyle and commerce contributor spotlights the woman some call the Eyebrow Queen.Dec. 21, 2021

