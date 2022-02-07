IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

12 Valentine's Day gifts for everyone in your life

  • Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video call

    01:52

  • Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    01:12

  • Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'

    05:21

  • Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke

    04:13

  • Olympians Shaun White, Anna Hoffman and Karen Chen share pin-trading tradition in Beijing

    01:11

  • Feeling lucky? Athlete reveals Team USA jackets have a faux rabbit’s foot in the front pocket

    00:54

  • Julia Marino rides in style with $3,600 Prada snowboard

    00:59

  • Shaun White shares the photos and messages girlfriend Nina Dobrev snuck into his luggage

    00:52

  • Online sports betting is legal now. Here’s what that means for the Super Bowl

    03:47

  • Liam Neeson on being unlikely action star at 70, landing role in 'Schindler’s List’

    08:07

  • Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski bringing out their best winter fashion for the Olympics

    00:46

  • Jamaican bobsled team hype each other up ahead of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    00:45

  • Leslie Jones shows off full team USA getup as she reacts to first night of 2022 Winter Olympics

    00:59

  • Do figure skaters get dizzy when they spin?

    02:00

  • Watch: J. Lo and Maluma help one man pull off a surprise engagement!

    05:36

  • Jennifer Lopez on why she relates to her character in ‘Marry Me’

    06:35

  • Jabari Banks talks taking on Will Smith’s role in ‘Bel-Air’

    04:15

  • See Kia’s Super Bowl ad set to the tune of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’

    01:48

TODAY

Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna

03:00

In the new series called Hoda and Jenna Hook Me Up, the duo try to set up bachelor Dean Stattmann with the person of his dreams. The world traveler sits down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about what he’s looking for in his next relationship.Feb. 7, 2022

  • Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’

    05:23
  • Now Playing

    Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna

    03:00
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video call

    01:52

  • Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    01:12

  • Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'

    05:21

  • Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke

    04:13

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All