Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna
03:00
Share this -
copied
In the new series called Hoda and Jenna Hook Me Up, the duo try to set up bachelor Dean Stattmann with the person of his dreams. The world traveler sits down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about what he’s looking for in his next relationship.Feb. 7, 2022
Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’
05:23
Now Playing
Meet the bachelor looking for love with help from Hoda and Jenna
03:00
UP NEXT
Hoda and Jenna wish Garth Brooks a happy 60th birthday over a video call
01:52
Andy Cohen celebrates getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
01:12
Hannah Waddingham talks Super Bowl ad, season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso,' 'Hocus Pocus 2'
05:21
Owen Wilson on ‘Marry Me’, potential second season of 'Loki,' living with brother Luke