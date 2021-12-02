Meet the Army veteran and CEO blazing a trail of leadership
TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones talks with Phyllis Newhouse, an Army veteran who has spent a lifetime breaking down barriers after serving for 22 years in the Army and turning to entrepreneurship. While leading a cyber-security firm, she became the first black woman CEO listed within the New York Stock Exchange. She now empowers the next generation of female leaders with her non-profit organization she runs alongside Viola Davis that provides women with resources to become the next generation of leaders.Dec. 2, 2021
