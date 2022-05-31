IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the American renovating 'Downton Shabby' estate

American producer Hopwood Depree traded Hollywood for his family’s ancestral home, a 600-year-old English estate that had fallen into complete despair. Depree details the massive project to renovate the home in his new book “Downton Shabby.” NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.May 31, 2022

