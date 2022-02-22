Meet the all-Black climbing group training to summit Mount Everest
The Full Circle Everest Expedition team is training to become the first all-Black climbing group to summit the world’s tallest peak. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Morgan Radford meets some of the climbers ahead of their groundbreaking journey this May.Feb. 22, 2022
