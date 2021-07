On Tuesday night, five women made Major League Baseball history by becoming the first all-female crew to call a game. Now Sarah Langs, Heidi Watney, Lauren Gardner, Melanie Newman and Alanno Rizzo join TODAY live to talk about their accomplishment. “It surprised all of us because this is our job, this is what we do,” Watney tells Hoda Kotb. “The five of us collectively have earned this right,” Rizzo adds.