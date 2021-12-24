IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

For the first time in its 90-year tradition, this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree — a 79-foot Norway spruce — hails from the great state of Maryland. Watch as TODAY catches up with the family who was more than happy to share their beloved tree with the entire world.Dec. 24, 2021

Let the holidays begin — the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is here!

