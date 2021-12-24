IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Meet the 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
For the first time in its 90-year tradition, this year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree — a 79-foot Norway spruce — hails from the great state of Maryland. Watch as TODAY catches up with the family who was more than happy to share their beloved tree with the entire world.
