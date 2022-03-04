IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What's the one photo that will forever define the COVID-19 pandemic for you?

    Meet the 10-year-old artist changing lives in her community

TODAY

Meet the 10-year-old artist changing lives in her community

03:41

Hoda and Jenna spotlight 10-year-old Hollis Snider, who is a young artist giving back to her community and inspiring others. After finding out that not all kids are as fortunate as she’s been, she put together an art show to raise money for the James Project, which provides homes and support for fostering families.March 4, 2022

    Meet the 10-year-old artist changing lives in her community

