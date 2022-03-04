Meet the 10-year-old artist changing lives in her community
03:41
Share this -
copied
Hoda and Jenna spotlight 10-year-old Hollis Snider, who is a young artist giving back to her community and inspiring others. After finding out that not all kids are as fortunate as she’s been, she put together an art show to raise money for the James Project, which provides homes and support for fostering families.March 4, 2022
Now Playing
Meet the 10-year-old artist changing lives in her community
03:41
UP NEXT
Smithsonian honors female power players in STEM with groundbreaking statues
05:28
Watch solider surprise his mom at work after 8 months away from home
00:46
Hoda and Jenna share their experiences as young babysitters
05:40
Pediatrician shares why it’s never too early to teach kids resiliency
04:59
To promote STEM, man sets out to break a world record per week