Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed

With the countdown to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics underway, TODAY is excited to announce Team USA’s flag bearers: curler John Shuster, bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor and speed skater Brittany Bowe. “It’s one of the biggest honors I’ve ever had bestowed upon me,” Shuster said.
