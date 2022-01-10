Meet Team USA’s figure skating team heading to Beijing

With the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing less than a month away, TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones shares a first look at the members of Team USA’s figure skating team: 16-year-old Alysa Liu, 25-year-old Mariah Bell, 22-year-old Karen Chen, 22-year-old Nathan Chen, 21-year-old Vincent Zhou and 27-year-old Jason Brown.Jan. 10, 2022