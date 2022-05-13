Meet Sofia Chang, the first Asian American CEO of Girl Scouts

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

For the first time in its 110-year history, an Asian American woman is leading the Girl Scouts of the USA. TODAY's Sheinelle Jones sits down with CEO Sofia Chang to find out what drew her to the role and her vision for the future of the organization.May 13, 2022

