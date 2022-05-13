Meet Sofia Chang, the first Asian American CEO of Girl Scouts

- Now Playing
Meet Sofia Chang, the first Asian American CEO of Girl Scouts05:16
- UP NEXT
Answering the most-Googled questions about inflation05:29
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since March00:34
Student loan cancellations could play key part in midterm elections02:29
Teen becomes youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest07:38
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness00:23
Here’s what it takes to land a plane in an emergency03:04
Fears grow over potential clashes at Al Jazeera journalist’s funeral00:58
Elon Musk says $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on hold00:23
Weekend forecast: Record highs will have it feeling like summer01:49
Crypto Crash: Digital currencies lose more than $200B in one day01:55
Border battle heats up as federal judge set to vote on Title 4202:03
Putin warns of possible ‘retaliation’ if Finland joins NATO02:13
Biden takes steps to address nationwide baby formula shortage02:32
American rescued from Russian captivity in Ukraine reunites with his mother01:26
Watch: Good Samaritans run into traffic to save unconscious driver02:12
Woman starts company to fight the gender pay gap03:57
How to keep kids safe around water: Olympians share tips05:55
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: May 12, 202201:16
NYC's new push to fight hate crimes against Asian Americans04:02
- Now Playing
Meet Sofia Chang, the first Asian American CEO of Girl Scouts05:16
- UP NEXT
Answering the most-Googled questions about inflation05:29
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since March00:34
Student loan cancellations could play key part in midterm elections02:29
Teen becomes youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest07:38
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness00:23
Play All