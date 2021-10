A 13-year-old pug named Noodle has gone viral predicting what kind of day is ahead by whether he flops over when he wakes up in the morning: Is it a “bones” or “no bones” day? Noodle joins TODAY along with his owner, Jonathan Graziano, who adopted Noodle when the dog was 7. “Noodle has brought joy to so many people online,” he says. “It’s overwhelming.”Oct. 20, 2021