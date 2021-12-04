Meet Lisa Byington, broadcaster who broke the glass ceiling in men’s sports
Lisa Byington recently broke a big barrier in broadcasting: She became the first woman to announce the play-by-play for a major men’s professional team. Weekend TODAY’s Peter Alexander sits down with Byington to talk about her journey to making history courtside and how she has become a role model for the young girls and boys watching her.Dec. 4, 2021
