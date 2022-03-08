IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet Billie J. Farrell, first woman to command the USS Constitution

03:44

For more than 220 years, the U.S.S. Constitution's crew was led by men. Now, for the first time in naval history, a woman is at the helm. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager introduces Billie J. Farrell, who joins TODAY live on the plaza.March 8, 2022

