Meet Billie J. Farrell, first woman to command the USS Constitution
For more than 220 years, the U.S.S. Constitution's crew was led by men. Now, for the first time in naval history, a woman is at the helm. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager introduces Billie J. Farrell, who joins TODAY live on the plaza.March 8, 2022
