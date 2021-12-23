Meet another Rudolph spreading Christmas cheer

You’ve probably heard of Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, but you should also know Rudolph “Rudy” Padrol. He owns Rudy’s Christmas Trees in Mission Viejo, California, where he grows and hand-selects each tree before delivering them. He tells TODAY’s Donna Farizan how he matches trees to people and how far an act of kindness can go.Dec. 23, 2021