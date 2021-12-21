Meet a pancreatic cancer survivor who’s defying the odds after 11 years
04:08
As our Chasing the Cure series continues, NBC News Now anchor Morgan Radford joins TODAY with the story of a survivor from a form of cancer that just a decade ago was nearly a death sentence. Despite being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer more than a decade ago, Elizabeth O'Connor is still defying the odds.Dec. 21, 2021
04:08
