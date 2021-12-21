IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY's Annual Toy Drive is going virtual — here's what you need to know

  • Julia Stiles talks about ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ and baby she’s expecting

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    Meet a pancreatic cancer survivor who’s defying the odds after 11 years

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    New details released in disappearance of Utah college student found alive

    01:53

  • How Little Essentials helps families in need during the holidays

    04:47

  • Military son walks his mom down the aisle on her wedding day

    00:54

  • Dog sneaks a sip while family poses for Sunday Mug Shots

    00:59

  • Matthew McConaughey says his kids are behind decision not to run for TX Governor

    07:17

  • Nick Cannon opens up to People magazine about death of his infant son

    00:44

  • Chicago dad reads books to his daughter’s class, inspires other fathers to join him

    04:08

  • 'The Old Gays' meet a young fan in heartwarming moment

    00:43

  • Brooke Shields says her daughter has hit the ‘jerk’ stage

    02:22

  • Morgan and Bode Miller welcome new baby daughter

    02:43

  • Dancing Grannies return after losing members in Waukesha parade tragedy

    02:05

  • Watch brothers 20 years apart in age say ‘I love you’

    00:43

  • Instagram launches new tools to keep teens safe

    00:33

  • Fertility is focus of documentary being executive-produced by Sheinelle Jones

    02:39

  • Dog and his family wear matching pajamas for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:26

  • Lego sales skyrocket as nostalgic adults hit the bricks amid pandemic

    03:39

  • Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions

    04:50

  • Little sister can’t wait for her sibling to get home from school every day

    00:42

TODAY

Meet a pancreatic cancer survivor who’s defying the odds after 11 years

04:08

As our Chasing the Cure series continues, NBC News Now anchor Morgan Radford joins TODAY with the story of a survivor from a form of cancer that just a decade ago was nearly a death sentence. Despite being diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer more than a decade ago, Elizabeth O'Connor is still defying the odds.Dec. 21, 2021

  • Julia Stiles talks about ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ and baby she’s expecting

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    Meet a pancreatic cancer survivor who’s defying the odds after 11 years

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    New details released in disappearance of Utah college student found alive

    01:53

  • How Little Essentials helps families in need during the holidays

    04:47

  • Military son walks his mom down the aisle on her wedding day

    00:54

  • Dog sneaks a sip while family poses for Sunday Mug Shots

    00:59

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All