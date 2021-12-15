Meet a man on a mission to raise awareness of kidney disease

Kidney disease impacts an estimated 37 million Americans, and more than 90,000 of them need kidney transplants. For Ron Minor, a cameraman for NBC’s Washington, D.C. station WRC, the issue is personal: His wife donated a kidney to him. But now he’s facing a life-and-death situation: He needs another transplant. Craig Melvin reports on the 3rd Hour of TODAY.Dec. 15, 2021