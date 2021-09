As TODAY’s America Remembers series continues to mark 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, Savannah Guthrie visits the 9/11 Museum to meet three men who were so inspired by the heroism of their fathers that day that they chose to follow in their footsteps in the New York City Fire Department. “At the end of the day, all we have is the legacy of our fathers,” one says.Sept. 10, 2021