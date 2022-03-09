Medium Tyler Henry talks new Netflix series, gives Jenna a reading

Tyler Henry catapulted to fame at 19-years-old with his reality show, “Hollywood Medium,” where he gives readings to celebrities who want to connect with loved ones who have passed away. In 2016, Tyler predicted Jenna Bush Hager would have a baby boy, which came true. Now he's giving her a new reading including information about her father’s side of the family, as well as her husband’s family.March 9, 2022