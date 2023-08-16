IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Medicine cabinet refresh: Tips for managing your meds
Is it OK to take expired medications? What's the right way to dispose of old meds? Dr. Jennifer Caudle joins TODAY to answer these questions and more.Aug. 16, 2023
Medicine cabinet refresh: Tips for managing your meds03:18
