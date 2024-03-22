Medicare says it can cover Wegovy — but only for certain patients

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Medicare says its plans can cover the weight-loss drug Wegovy, but only for patients with an increased risk of heart disease. NBC’s Christine Romans joins TODAY to explain who qualifies.March 22, 2024
