Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see
Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see
60 percent of men are not seeing doctors on a regular basis so Dr. Cedrek McFadden runs through the checklist every man needs — including what types or doctors to see and what screenings to schedule.June 14, 2023
