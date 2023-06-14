IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see

04:26

60 percent of men are not seeing doctors on a regular basis so Dr. Cedrek McFadden runs through the checklist every man needs — including what types or doctors to see and what screenings to schedule.June 14, 2023

