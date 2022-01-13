Medical helicopter crashed as result of an accident, investigators say

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew02:26
Ronnie Spector, ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dies at 7802:15
Inside the rush to distribute home COVID-19 tests and masks03:27
‘Rust’ movie shooting: New lawsuit filed against prop shop that supplied ammo03:01
Novak Djokovic included in draw for Australian Open00:30
Now Playing
Medical helicopter crashed as result of an accident, investigators say00:35
UP NEXT
GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with Jan. 6 committee00:28
Winter storm to bring snow from Plains to Midwest01:34
Consumers facing higher costs as store shelves struggle to remain stocked02:34
CDC to update guidance on masks as free tests for schools could start arriving this month02:05
Kamala Harris on CDC, COVID testing, voting rights07:24
Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna06:09
TikTok user creates bottle for Parkinson’s pills04:53
How cold is it? See spaghetti, jeans, egg frozen in place01:03
Watch Pope Francis make surprise visit to record store01:04
Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games05:44
Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec becomes first female manager in minor league history01:27
The sinking of the Costa Concordia: 10 years later03:05
Djokovic admits breaking isolation rules, false statement on travel document01:55
Bob Saget's final performance, latest details on his death02:23
Medical helicopter crashed as result of an accident, investigators say00:35
Federal investigators say the medical helicopter that crashed near Philadelphia on Tuesday went down as a result of an accident, and a preliminary report is expected in about two weeks.Jan. 13, 2022
Judge refuses to throw out lawsuit against Prince Andrew02:26
Ronnie Spector, ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dies at 7802:15
Inside the rush to distribute home COVID-19 tests and masks03:27
‘Rust’ movie shooting: New lawsuit filed against prop shop that supplied ammo03:01
Novak Djokovic included in draw for Australian Open00:30
Now Playing
Medical helicopter crashed as result of an accident, investigators say00:35