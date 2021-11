Signing up for the Marines after North Korea invaded South Korea in 1950, Cpl. Duane Dewey solidified his status as a hero after throwing his own wounded body onto a live grenade to protect the medics tending to him. Not only did he survive, but he saved everyone around him and earned the Medal of Honor. In honor of Veteran’s Day this week, Hallie Jackson remembers a life well lived.Nov. 7, 2021