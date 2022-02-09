IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ewan McGregor on Super Bowl ad, traveling the world 04:51 Steve Kornacki shares a look ahead to epic Olympic events this week 04:27
Now Playing
McKeever brothers on inspirational Toyota ad, winning gold together 02:59
UP NEXT
Here’s why Olympians are wearing tape on their faces 00:41 Snowboarder Jenise Spiteri snacks on celebratory bao bun after halfpipe run 00:49 Are Winter Olympians competing at a nuclear plant? 00:42 Cincinnati Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl 00:32 Hoda and Jenna compete for gold in winter obstacle course around TODAY plaza 02:49 Oprah surprises Danielle Brooks, announcing she was cast in 'The Color Purple' 01:13 Should you eat food in bed? Hoda and Jenna debate! 05:12 Hoda Kotb on hard learning curve she faced after moving to New York 01:46 A closer look at the 2022 Oscar nominees 05:11 Jennifer Coolidge reveals what she actually ate during Uber Eats Super Bowl ad 04:56 Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again 03:50 Do figure skaters get dizzy on the ice? 01:01 Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom 01:00 Team USA's Anna Hoffman reveals special agents stick by athletes at the Olympics 00:45 Here are the 2022 Oscar nominees 05:34 Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie 08:26 Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’ 05:23 McKeever brothers on inspirational Toyota ad, winning gold together 02:59
Paralympic cross-country skiers Brian and Robin McKeever join TODAY to talk about Toyota’s inspiring Super Bowl ad. The commercial follows their relationship after Brian was diagnosed with Stargardt Macular Degeneration, as well as their triumphant success representing Team Canada in the Paralympic Winter Games. “They’re excited to see some representation within the para-community, and I think that’s really important to have,” Brian says.
Feb. 9, 2022 Read More Ewan McGregor on Super Bowl ad, traveling the world 04:51 Steve Kornacki shares a look ahead to epic Olympic events this week 04:27
Now Playing
McKeever brothers on inspirational Toyota ad, winning gold together 02:59
UP NEXT
Here’s why Olympians are wearing tape on their faces 00:41 Snowboarder Jenise Spiteri snacks on celebratory bao bun after halfpipe run 00:49 Are Winter Olympians competing at a nuclear plant? 00:42