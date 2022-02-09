IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

16 winter must-haves to look cute in the cold

  • Ewan McGregor on Super Bowl ad, traveling the world

    04:51

  • Steve Kornacki shares a look ahead to epic Olympic events this week

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    McKeever brothers on inspirational Toyota ad, winning gold together

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Here’s why Olympians are wearing tape on their faces

    00:41

  • Snowboarder Jenise Spiteri snacks on celebratory bao bun after halfpipe run

    00:49

  • Are Winter Olympians competing at a nuclear plant?

    00:42

  • Cincinnati Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl

    00:32

  • Hoda and Jenna compete for gold in winter obstacle course around TODAY plaza

    02:49

  • Oprah surprises Danielle Brooks, announcing she was cast in 'The Color Purple'

    01:13

  • Should you eat food in bed? Hoda and Jenna debate!

    05:12

  • Hoda Kotb on hard learning curve she faced after moving to New York

    01:46

  • A closer look at the 2022 Oscar nominees

    05:11

  • Jennifer Coolidge reveals what she actually ate during Uber Eats Super Bowl ad

    04:56

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again

    03:50

  • Do figure skaters get dizzy on the ice?

    01:01

  • Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom

    01:00

  • Team USA's Anna Hoffman reveals special agents stick by athletes at the Olympics

    00:45

  • Here are the 2022 Oscar nominees

    05:34

  • Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie

    08:26

  • Sarita Choudhury teases possible second season of ‘And Just Like That’

    05:23

TODAY

McKeever brothers on inspirational Toyota ad, winning gold together

02:59

Paralympic cross-country skiers Brian and Robin McKeever join TODAY to talk about Toyota’s inspiring Super Bowl ad. The commercial follows their relationship after Brian was diagnosed with Stargardt Macular Degeneration, as well as their triumphant success representing Team Canada in the Paralympic Winter Games. “They’re excited to see some representation within the para-community, and I think that’s really important to have,” Brian says.Feb. 9, 2022

Check out the best Super Bowl commercials for 2022 so far

  • Ewan McGregor on Super Bowl ad, traveling the world

    04:51

  • Steve Kornacki shares a look ahead to epic Olympic events this week

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    McKeever brothers on inspirational Toyota ad, winning gold together

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Here’s why Olympians are wearing tape on their faces

    00:41

  • Snowboarder Jenise Spiteri snacks on celebratory bao bun after halfpipe run

    00:49

  • Are Winter Olympians competing at a nuclear plant?

    00:42

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All