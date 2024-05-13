IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
McDonald’s explores $5 value meal for customers hungry for a deal
02:24
With many customers frustrated over double-digit receipts while ordering from fast-food restaurants, McDonald’s is exploring a $5 value meal nationwide. Two people familiar with the plan say it would include four-piece chicken McNuggets, a choice of a McChicken or McDouble, fries and a drink. NBC’s Marissa Parra reports for TODAY.May 13, 2024
