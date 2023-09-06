Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dies at 56 of acute liver failure
03:33
What to know about Jimmy Buffet's rare Merkel cell carcinoma
02:49
Jimmy Buffett’s sister opens up about his battle with skin cancer
02:31
Pier collapses at University of Wisconsin, injuring at least 6
00:32
NYC schools brace for influx of migrant students
01:34
United Auto Workers threaten to strike if deal isn’t reached
02:10
McConnell makes passing mention of concerns for his health
02:18
Copied
In his first speech back on Capitol Hill, Senator Mitch McConnell only briefly mentioned the latest freezing incident last week where he appeared unresponsive for more than 30 seconds during a news conference. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Sept. 6, 2023
Princess Diana’s black sheep sweater visits TODAY before auction
05:29
Bob Barker died from Alzheimer’s, death certificate says
02:30
Spain’s Football Federation head coach Jorge Vilda fired