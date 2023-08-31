IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ford recalls 42,000 trucks over potentially defective rear axle shaft
00:29
Oprah, Dwayne Johnson to help Maui residents affected by wildfire
02:23
How to make your Labor Day weekend trip as smooth as possible
05:02
US moves to block new Titanic expedition to recover artifacts
03:12
North Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward sea
00:24
Now Playing
McConnell felt ‘momentarily lightheaded’ before freezing again
02:25
UP NEXT
More than 70 killed in building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa
01:32
Al Roker tracks where Tropical Storm Idalia is headed next
01:20
Idalia, now a tropical storm, leaves major flooding in Florida
04:07
Hurricane Idalia: Florida officer gives update on damage, rescues
03:26
Back-to-school checklist: Tutoring, tech, routines, safety, more
06:09
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast
05:10
Watch child experience euphoria eating queso for the 1st time
00:51
Biden names first 10 prescription drugs up for price-cut negotiations
02:43
Hurricane Idalia: What should residents do as storm nears landfall?
03:16
Hurricane Idalia drenches cities along Gulf Coast
02:16
Russia accuses Ukraine of massive nighttime drone attack
00:33
11 hospitalized after flight to Atlanta experiences severe turbulence
00:24
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting suspect makes first court appearance
00:32
Hurricane Idalia: Tallahassee Mayor shares biggest concerns
03:07
McConnell felt ‘momentarily lightheaded’ before freezing again
02:25
Copied
Sen. Mitch McConnell appeared to freeze for the second time in two months after being asked a question during a news conference. A spokesperson said he felt “momentarily lightheaded” but was fine later. NBC’s Ryan Nobles reports for TODAY.Aug. 31, 2023
Ford recalls 42,000 trucks over potentially defective rear axle shaft
00:29
Oprah, Dwayne Johnson to help Maui residents affected by wildfire
02:23
How to make your Labor Day weekend trip as smooth as possible
05:02
US moves to block new Titanic expedition to recover artifacts
03:12
North Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward sea
00:24
Now Playing
McConnell felt ‘momentarily lightheaded’ before freezing again
02:25
UP NEXT
More than 70 killed in building fire in Johannesburg, South Africa
01:32
Al Roker tracks where Tropical Storm Idalia is headed next
01:20
Idalia, now a tropical storm, leaves major flooding in Florida
04:07
Hurricane Idalia: Florida officer gives update on damage, rescues
03:26
Back-to-school checklist: Tutoring, tech, routines, safety, more
06:09
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast
05:10
Watch child experience euphoria eating queso for the 1st time
00:51
Biden names first 10 prescription drugs up for price-cut negotiations
02:43
Hurricane Idalia: What should residents do as storm nears landfall?
03:16
Hurricane Idalia drenches cities along Gulf Coast
02:16
Russia accuses Ukraine of massive nighttime drone attack
00:33
11 hospitalized after flight to Atlanta experiences severe turbulence
00:24
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting suspect makes first court appearance
00:32
Hurricane Idalia: Tallahassee Mayor shares biggest concerns