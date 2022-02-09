IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Skier Nina O’Brien on scary crash: ‘This isn’t how I dreamed my Olympics would go’ 04:00 Check out the unique way the Jamaican bobsled team warms up for competition 00:57 How Olympic athletes juggle parenthood while going for gold 02:32 Snowboard champs Shaun White and Chloe Kim soar into halfpipe finals 01:33 Team USA’s Colby Stevenson on winning silver in men’s big air: ‘Out of this world’ 03:10 Heartbreak in Beijing after Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of women’s slalom 02:26 Brain Boitano on Nathan Chen’s gold medal prospects: ‘He knows it’s within him’ 02:47 Cincinnati Bengals arrive in Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl 00:32
Now Playing
McConnell breaks from RNC, calls Jan. 6 a ‘violent insurrection’ 00:42
UP NEXT
World surpasses 400 million COVID-19 cases 00:29 Rare heat advisory issued ahead of Super Bowl 2022 01:00 Lindsey Vonn on skier Mikaela Shiffrin: ‘There’s no room for error’ 03:35 Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis on winning gold: ‘It was an epic race’ 03:32 ‘Educated' author Tara Westover shares how she overcame a sheltered upbringing 04:22 Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again 03:50 Shaun White on advice from Tony Hawk, relationship with Nina Dobrev 03:55 Ryan Cochran-Siegle's mom surprises him during live TODAY interview 06:28 Jessie Diggins talks history-making medal in cross-country skiing individual sprint 03:17 Do figure skaters get dizzy on the ice? 01:01 Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom 01:00 McConnell breaks from RNC, calls Jan. 6 a ‘violent insurrection’ 00:42
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell broke with the Republican National Committee on Tuesday, calling January 6th a “violent insurrection.” Recently, the RNC referred to the capitol riot as “legitimate political discourse.” McConnell also criticized the RNC’s decision to censure Republicans Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.
Feb. 9, 2022 Read More
UP NEXT
Skier Nina O’Brien on scary crash: ‘This isn’t how I dreamed my Olympics would go’ 04:00 Check out the unique way the Jamaican bobsled team warms up for competition 00:57 How Olympic athletes juggle parenthood while going for gold 02:32 Snowboard champs Shaun White and Chloe Kim soar into halfpipe finals 01:33 Team USA’s Colby Stevenson on winning silver in men’s big air: ‘Out of this world’ 03:10 Heartbreak in Beijing after Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of women’s slalom 02:26