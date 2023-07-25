McCarthy raises possibility of impeachment inquiry against Biden

Woman dies after suspected grizzly bear attack in Yellowstone
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy raised the possibility of an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden. In a Fox News interview, McCarthy said that the Republican investigations of Biden family members’ business dealings are rising to the level of such an inquiry, but stopped short of saying he would formally begin one.July 25, 2023
