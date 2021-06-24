Mayor says at least 1 person has died in Florida condo collapse

Charles Burkett, mayor of Surfside, Florida, joins TODAY to talk about the partial collapse of a condo building near Miami Beach and the rescue efforts underway, and says that at least one person has died. “Dogs have been going over the debris; tragically there haven’t been any hits from the dogs,” he says. “This is a catastrophic failure of that building and we need to try to understand what happened,” he adds. “It looks like a bomb went off, but we’re pretty sure a bomb didn’t go off.”